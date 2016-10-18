Multichoice Zimbabwe decrease DStv subscription rates

MULTICHOICE has reduced DStv subscription rates by as much as 21 percent, while a content upgrade would be introduced to four bouquets with effect from November 1.

Multichoice Zimbabwe chief executive officer Lovemore Mangwende on Tuesday said the price decrease of between 11 percent and 21 percent will be applied to Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family bouquets.

“The price decrease is a significant decision by Multichoice Africa and we are certain this will be both welcome and valuable to all viewers, while the content upgrade will bring about increased value simultaneous with a reduction in the fees charged,” he said.

DStv Premium remains the ultimate television entertainment experience in Zimbabwe, with the best of everything available, including the world’s most popular local and international channels.

This bouquet now offers more for less, with a reduction of 11 percent on the subscription price. The new subscription price will be US$72. With the addition of eleven high definition channels, customers will watch more of their favourite shows.

DStv Compact Plus would be awarded eight new channels previously only available on the DStv Premium package and will receive a 15 percent drop in the subscription rate to US$47. The new channels will include VuzuAMP, Lifetime, Discovery, Crime & Investigation, The History Channel, Africa Magic showcase and a new channel called ROK which brings the best of Nollywood content to the package.

DStv Compact Plus will also be injected with extra sports content with the addition of more UEFA Champions League matches alongside the best European Football leagues and the Europa League on SuperSport 6.

DStv Compact viewers will receive a 12 percent price drop to US$28 and will retain the recent addition of the Premier League and La Liga. More content will come from the best of English programming on ITV Choice, as well as TCM and the new channel, ROK.

The DStv Family package will be reduced by 21 percent to US$17 and will be boosted with two additional channels Eva and Fox.

“This significant price drop, coupled with the major boost in entertainment value across all DStv bouquets, demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring that DStv customers receive the best possible access to great local and international entertainment and outstanding value. There changes are not only a defining moment in the Multichoice story, but also a defining moment in the African entertainment landscape and we are proud to be pushing as hard as we can to delight every television entertainment fan in Zimbabwe,” said Mangwende.