MultiChoice launches rewards programme for DStv customers

MULTI-CHOICE has launched a new continent-wide incentive programme called DStv Thanks, aimed at offering rewards to DStv customers.

Commenting on the incentive, MultiChoice Zimbabwe chief executive officer said: “We are delighted to join in the launch of DStv Thanks, which is a means by which we can appreciate our customers. As we place customers at the heart of our business, this is one of the ways of showing our gratitude for their loyalty and support by offering them more value.

“We remain committed to improving our value-added benefits and creating platforms on which we can show gratitude to our customers for being part of our family,” he said.

DStv Thanks is aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brand, especially those with subscriptions that have remained continuously connected to DStv for three months or more.

“The first rewards awaiting subscribers are four additional entertainment channels featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and top-rate local and international content for the whole family to enjoy at no extra cost,” said Mangwende.

The channels offer an exciting line-up of ‘not-to-be missed’ new shows with something for everyone in the family to enjoy:

Zee Bollymovies on DStv channel 114 is a Bollywood movie channel with a mix of classic and contemporary movies dubbed in English. The channel will launch with movies such as Mohra, Kushi, Shaitan and Fitoor.

Viasat Life on DStv channel 177 is a factual entertainment channel with inspiring stories of ordinary people who have made it big, filled with insightful and practical information. The channel features shows such as Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Wake Up Call and a variety of lifestyle shows like House of Curves, The Three Day Nanny and My Floating Home.

Nina TV on DStv channel 143 is a telenovela channel featuring African and Brazilian soaps embracing romance, passion, drama, suspense, action and vengeance. Viewers can enjoy movies such Lalola, Brave Woman, Side By Side and Mali.

Trigger on DStv channel 188 is aimed at the male members of the audience, featuring content with ‘a dash of macho.’

The new channels launched on Tuesday March 7 and until Tuesday March 21 all DStv customers will get the opportunity to experience unlimited access to these channels. Thereafter, uninterrupted access will continue for all customers on Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access bouquets who stay continuously connected for three months or more.

“When putting together this rewards programme, we analysed the best global rewards practices, as well as what our customers love about the DStv brands. The rewards offered had to provide greater value to our loyal customers beyond the normal, while also providing more motivation to stay loyal to our platform,” said Mr Mangwende.

“We’re confident that the rewards we have lined up for DStv Thanks now and in the future will not only enhance our customers’ television viewing experience but also solidify their connection to our platforms.”

More information on the rewards programme as well as the new additional channels and upcoming programming can be found at www.dstv.com/dstvthanks

Meanwhile, content of specialist DStv channels M-Net Edge, M-Net Family and M-Net Movies Showcase is being merged into other channels as part of an exercise to upgrade viewers’ experiences of DStv’s Premium bouquet.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the exercise would result in fewer repeats of series and films, in keeping with requests from viewers.

“Starting on April 1, content on M-Net Edge will be integrated into M-Net channel , giving subscribers a supersized channel with bumper-to-bumper entertainment. In addition, prime time on M-Net 101 will be extended to cover the period from 6pm to midnight every day,” she said.

“Content on this channel will include sitcoms at 6pm, international reality shows at 6.30pm and drama, crime, comedy or action series from 7.30pm. After general children’s viewing time – that is, from 9.30pm to midnight – customers can enjoy edgier entertainment like Billions season 2, Magicians season 2; The Leftovers season 3, Bates Motel season 5, Broadchurch season 3, Mad Dogs season 1, Detour season 2 and more series.

“M-Net will pull out all the stops to give DStv customers exceptional entertainment at weekends, with reality show being dropped on Saturdays and Sundays in favour of sitcoms and dramas from 6pm. Brand new series like medical drama Pure Genius, dark comedy Imposters and Prison Break will air from 7.30pm.”

M-Net Movies Showcase on channel 107 will be dropped in favour of more themed pop-up channels, which have been well received by viewers in Zimbabwe.

“The pop-up channels are extremely popular, and viewers have given feedback to say they love the fact that they can easily find a collection of favourite movies packaged under a specific theme on one channel. They enjoyed the Star Wars and Harry Potter pop-up channels last year, and response to the current James Bond channel is great. We are planning more throughout the year.”

The recently-launched M-Net Movies Collection is also adding to the wealth of movie offerings on M-Net, and comprises more than a thousand movies. It is available on DStv Catch Up Plus, accessible to customers when they connect their DStv Explora to the internet. The collection is also accessible on the Catch Up section on DStv Now online and on the app. DStv Premium customers can choose what movie they would like to watch, when it suits them best.

Ms Dziva said there would be two, three or four back-to-back episodes of shows in the weeks before M-Net Edge closed, so viewers should reset recording schedules. Elementary, Major Crimes and Grimm, as well as ‘express from the US’ shows Crashing, Girls, Homeland, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Lucifer would move to new time slots on M-Net 101.