Multichoice Zimbabwe Announces That Prices Will Not Increase This Year…

0
Tech
March 10, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
By

By William Chui DSTV remote, TV

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/DStv-MultiChoice-255×170.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/DStv-MultiChoice-560×373.jpg”>

After much speculation, Multichoice Africa has announced that DSTV Zimbabwe will not be increasing their prices this April as has been the custom. Our counterparts who are located down South were subjected to a 4-8% price increase, while Zimbabwe actually had a price reduction in October 2016. Interestingly DSTV states: “The company made this decision to keep annual […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Multichoice Zimbabwe Announces That Prices Will Not Increase This Year…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostMultichoice Zimbabwe Announces That Prices Will Not Increase This Year…
Older PostMultichoice Zimbabwe Announces That Prices Will Not Increase This Year…

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?