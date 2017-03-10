Multichoice Zimbabwe Announces That Prices Will Not Increase This Year…

By William Chui DSTV remote, TV

After much speculation, Multichoice Africa has announced that DSTV Zimbabwe will not be increasing their prices this April as has been the custom. Our counterparts who are located down South were subjected to a 4-8% price increase, while Zimbabwe actually had a price reduction in October 2016. Interestingly DSTV states: “The company made this decision to keep annual […]

