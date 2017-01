By Nigel Gambanga

Naspers’ statements come at a time when the African VOD space has attracted a scramble from a number of services which include Netflix, Amazon and Econet’s Kwese TV. These have emerged as serious contenders as demonstrated by their major investments in content.

MultiChoice’s parent, Naspers, looks for partnerships with African mobile networks as it braces for competition with Netflix

