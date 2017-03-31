Multiple prices affect economy

ON Monday last week, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor, Kuphukile Mlambo, issued a stern warning to entrepreneurs that they should stop selling goods using a multi-tier pricing system.

About four pricing systems have emerged in Zimbabwe due to a foreign currency crisis that has affected most businesses.

There are prices for the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system; others for mobile payment platforms, and prices for United States (US) dollars and bond notes.

Bond notes were introduced in November by the RBZ to fund a five percent export incentive, but they have recently become the medium of exchange after US dollar stocks diminished to precarious levels.

However, perception issues have affected this currency.

Its value has dropped significantly on the unofficial market against the greenback in the past four months, although the RBZ had pegged its value at par with the US dollar.

On the official market, no bond notes-US dollar transactions are taking place due to US dollar scarcity.

The RTGS has emerged as the biggest mover of payments in Zimbabwe, according to central bank statistics, with US$48,11 billion worth of transactions having been processed through this platform last year.

This represented 77,9 percent of all payments.

In 2015, US$45 billion was transacted through the RTGS system.

Mobile money came in second at US$5,82 billion, representing 9,4 percent of all transactions, the RBZ said in its January 2017 monetary policy statement.

This leaves just about 15 percent of transactions made through cash.

Buying goods in US dollars is now cheaper compared to using the other payment forms, such as bond notes.

Mlambo was categorical in his message delivered at a conference to discuss the impact of bond notes last week.

“There are some retailers that have a three-tier pricing system for bond notes, for swiping and US dollars. I want to be very clear about this one. That is illegal,” Mlambo told the meeting, convened by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers.

“We haven’t taken any action on anybody, but we can invoke the Bank Use Promotion Act. I really want to encourage retailers that are doing so to really not do that. The last thing you want to do is arresting people. If you start arresting people, people would say you can’t do business in Zimbabwe. We can’t also watch the public being cheated like that. Let’s avoid the tier pricing system; let’s follow the law. It is also counter-productive to what we are doing,” the central bank deputy governor said.

Zimbabwe’s central bank has been battling to deal with a multi-tier pricing system since the liquidity crisis deepened about two years ago.

Nostro accounts have dried up, impacting on the importation of raw materials and other critical requirements sourced externally .

Companies that import raw materials are the most affected.

What was clear was that the apex bank is slowly losing patience with the dynamics surrounding these payment systems, whereby the market has been adding premiums on transactions that are not made using the US dollar.

As the liquidity crisis deepens, forcing people to switch to other payment platforms that are not backed by physical cash, businesses have adopted strategies to preserve the value of their investment by putting a premium to each and every type of payment system depending on its vulnerability to market forces.

“If you deposit your US dollars, the RBZ will not give you that money to import raw materials because it’s not there. When companies are paying for goods in bond notes, there is a 15 percent premium,” said Joseph Tanyanyiwa, a trade unionist in the clothing sector who holds regular meetings with companies to discuss their problems.

“There is also a premium on the RTGS,” he said.

The bond notes have suffered heavy buttering since their introduction last November.

Economic commentator, Eddie Cross, said they were fetching heavy discounts of up to 50 percent.

“You can still exchange these bond notes for goods and services in local markets, but they are increasingly finding resistance and attracting significant discounts — anything up to 50 percent depending on the market and the individuals involved,” Cross said.

“Even in the formal sector, discounts of 15 percent or more are readily available. If you have free money abroad you can negotiate deals where you transfer your funds to a local company or resident with an overseas account and in return you are paid ‘RTGS dollars’ at a massive premium into your local ‘US dollar or rand’ accounts,” he said.

Under normal conditions, the RTGS position simply reflects cash held in vaults by the RBZ and the nostro balances in the central bank’s accounts held with external banks.

If a bank needs nostro funding, it will request the RBZ to credit its nostro account against a reduction in the bank’s RTGS position.

Cash has always been imported from the nostro positions, which are now dry.

Researchers at Exotix Partners said there is a strong co-relation between the time government started injecting TBs in 2012 and the depletion of the stock of hard cash in the market.

They rebutted arguments that cash printing ended in 2008 when the country switched to a multi currency system.

Under the multi-currency regime adopted following the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2008, government budgets are in US dollars — the flagship currency in a basket that includes the South African rand, the Chinese yuan, the euro and others.

Financial market experts said Treasury Bills (TBs) have been discounted on the domestic market because of their increasing risk.

“As a percentage of deposits, government securities have increased from zero percent in 2009 to 28 percent in April 2016. Banks first began putting these securities on their balance sheets in 2012, which was the same year the ratio of ‘hard cash’ to deposits fell below 20 percent for the first time. This was therefore the first year the Government of Zimbabwe started printing money,” Exotix said.

The report argued that government had been riding on the issuance of debt to ‘print’ money, which is then placed in the RTGS system.

“As the principal and interest payments on these government securities are settled on the RTGS, it is clear that the government has been using the issuance of this debt to effectively print money. This money printed and placed in the RTGS has helped keep the RBZ liquid in local US dollars,” it added.

The total value of bank balances with the RBZ increased from US$197 million in 2009 to US$778 million by April 2016.

“While the absolute fall in hard cash over the years is concerning, what is really alarming is the trend in the ratio of hard cash to deposits. The ratio of hard cash to deposits in Zimbabwe has fallen from 49 percent in 2009 to six percent as at April 2016,” it said.

Analysts said the RBZ, which stopped printing money in 2008 when the Zimbabwe dollar collapsed, had reverted to cash printing by taking money from private bank accounts controlled by exporters and replacing those balances with RTGS transfers.

These RTGS payments then spread throughout the economy, with banks liquidating depositors’ positions using the virtual currency.

But when recipients of the RTGS funds try to withdraw real hard currency locally, the problem arises.

Economist, Kingstone Kanyile, said not withstanding the challenges in the inter-bank market, the RTGS system has helped the country address liquidity problems.

“It shows that people are now utilising the electronic payment system,” he said.

Government’s stock of TBs, which it has used to borrow money from the market, has reached US$2 billion over the last two years amid concerns that this could crowd out private sector borrowing and force the central bank to adopt desperate measures.

Government, which is desperate for cash to pay its commitments, returned to the TBs market in 2012.

The commercial paper is now among the biggest vehicles for State fundraising.

TBs hold the confidence of the markets in stable economies because of their backing by government.This means they would be risk free, but Zimbabwe has been struggling with its finances, which makes the risk of buying its paper high.

“TBs cause concern because if they are not paid on maturity, they cause the country risk to rise,” said Kanyile.

