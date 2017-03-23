My father is the real Chief Makoni

Editor – I am Mambo Makoni’s son and am surprised that you have declared my father dead and the Makoni throne up for grabs.

My father was chosen as the new Mambo Makoni on May 29, 2010. He was subsequently installed as Mambo Makoni on the 11th of December, 2010 at a traditional installation ceremony conducted by the fire kindler and installer of the Makoni Chieftainship, Baba James Kwaramba Mukuwapasi. Please be advised accordingly and I refer you to the Manica Post of the 17- 23rd of December 2010 where Mambo Makoni’s installation was reported.

Government installation has taken time because of politicking and abuse of power by the likes of these Zendera rebels who are not entitled to the throne. They never ruled as a family, it was their great grandfather Mambo Zendera Makoni who ruled from 1835 – 1840 and during his reign he committed heinous crimes that led to the banishment of his clan from the Makoni Chieftainship as decreed by the Council of Elders, Dare ra Mukuwapasi and by the way it is not the only bloodline banished.

Who are these pretenders to the throne, does their DNA entitle them to the Nyati totem, what power do they have to overturn what was decreed over 170 years ago? That explains why the Zendera family has been in leadership wilderness for over 170 years.

There are two houses entitled to the throne and that is Nyakurukwa where I hail from and Nyamanhindi. The rotating houses from 1840 -1993 will give you proof of the Zendera’s ineligibility and banishment.

The same applies on the reign of Naboth Gandanzara of the Mswati clan as a non event and an attempt to bastardise the Makoni history and legacy for which I am bound to serve and protect.

The Mswati reign was a mistake done in our absence and such errors cannot be permitted to go unchecked. Patience is not a crime, we will wait on Government and see their move, being quiet is not being docile. What is in my hands will not be taken away from me through technicalities which may be employed to rob the Nyakurukwa clan of our hereditary entitlement.

The Prince