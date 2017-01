By Batsirai Chikadaya

The Techzim team (except for one die-hard Econet loyalist) has been on Net One and subscribed to its One Fusion product for more than a month now. Some team members had long since acquired Net One lines and subscribed for One Fusion but it took a bit more convincing for me to try it out. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

My one month experience on NetOne and OneFusion

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed