NAMPAK Zim operating profit rises to US$6,8 million

NAMPAK Zimbabwe’s operating profit for the year to September 30 stood at US$6,8 million, a 65 percent increase from the US$4,1 million recorded during the same period last year.

The paper and packaging company’s pre-tax profit stood at US$6,4 million, while net profit was US$4,3 million, much higher compared to $2,4 million achieved in the same period last year.

“The shortage of foreign currency resulted in the accumulation of foreign trade payables. This also contributed to the higher cash balance of US$21,1 million from US$10,1 million last year, said the group company secretary Keith Nicholson in a statement accompanying the group’s financial results.

Revenue during the period under review was largely flat at US$95,2 million, but margins improved on production efficiencies.

Nampak spent US$5,9 million on capital expenditure, including on equipment for Mega Pak and CarnaudMetalbox.

The import restrictions imposed by government, through Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016, will benefit the company, Nicholson said. This would enable it to increase volumes and sales by servicing the local market without competition from foreign products.

Nampak Zimbabwe was created following the merger of Hunyani, CarnaudMetalbox and Mega Pak in August 2015. South Africa’s Nampak holds a controlling 51,43 percent interest in the merged entity.

Beverages manufacturer Delta Corporation swapped its 51 percent shareholding in Mega Pak for a 23 percent stake in the new firm. Agro-processor TSL also exchanged its 40 percent shareholding in Hunyani for a 17 percent stake in Nampak Zimbabwe.

Trade payables increased by 23 percent to US$27,4 million on the back of foreign currency scarcity.

The CarnaudMetalbox unit saw its volumes and revenue going down during the year even though it continues to trade profitably.

Hunyani volumes and net revenue were on par with 2015, but operating profit increased substantially due to lower non-recurring costs and efficiencies achieved from the new tobacco line.

The new pre-form equipment commissioned last year improved the performance of Mega Pak, unit with revenue and operating profit increasing on prior period.

“Operating profit was ahead of the prior year on the back of cost containment and production efficiencies. The new pre-form equipment commissioned in 2015 made a positive contribution and was strategically positioned to meet increased customer demands”, said Nicholson of the unit.