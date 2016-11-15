NatFoods volumes up 10,5 percent

NATIONAL Foods Limited volumes in the first quarter ended September 30, 2016 rose 10,5 percent above the prior year comparable period spurred largely by Statutory Instrument (SI) 64 of 2016 which stimulated demand particularly of flour and rice.

In a trading update at the company’s annual general meeting, managing director Mike Lashbrook said SI 64 and other import control measures have stimulated volume growth.

The SI, which became effective in June this year, controls imports of certain goods as a way of supporting local industry. Industry and Commerce Minister, Mike Bimha has since indicated that the measure will be there for at least two to three years.

Lashbrook said given the strong state of the company’s balance sheet, the group would continue to look for new acquisitions.

“There are a number of categories we are aiming at investing in that are on our radar with one being in cereals which we are currently evaluating,” he said.

Lashbrook said the group has changed the operating model for its depot network in order to grow the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business.

As a result, he said, with effect from November 1, Gain Cash and Carry had taken over the National Foods Depot network.

“The reason for this change was that National Foods wishes to concentrate on growing its portfolio of FMCG products. At times, the fact that we have operated depots has caused conflict with our customers,” he said.

Gain Cash and Carry will be managed by Liberty Murimwa and Johnson Gapu. Previously Murimwa was the group’s financial director, while Johnson was National Food’s sales and distribution director and both resigned from their positions effective November 1, 2016.

In terms of Gain Cash and Carry shareholding, Murimwa and Gapu will be partnered by a private equity financier, who will finance what is essentially a management take over.

According to Lashbrook, the group’s recent acquisitions have added a new dimension to the group. He said Pure Oil is performing strongly and ZimGold has established the country’s top selling oil brand in a very short period of time.

Natfoods also hopes to see an increased contribution from the snacks and biscuits business.