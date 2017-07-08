National Building Society boss suspended

July 6, 2017
NATIONAL Building Society (NBS) managing director, Ken Chitando, has been sent on three months forced leave to pave way for an audit into the bank’s financial accounts, after indications that the one-year-old institution could have lost millions of dollars through underhand dealings.
An NBS board member who spoke to the Financial Gazette in confidence, confirmed Chitando’s suspension.
NBS, which is wholly owned by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), was established in May last year to avail affordable loans to low income earners for low-cost accommodation.
Chitando was initially given a three-week suspension on June 9 but the NBS board extended the suspension period to three months last week to allow for a comprehensive audit after a preliminary investigation discovered irregularities.
“We put the MD on forced leave for three weeks to allow for a team of investigators to look into some irregularities which we had been alerted to. Certain things have since cropped up and the board felt it necessary to extend the suspension to three months,” said the board member, who, however, did not give further details. But NSSA and NBS sources said Chitando was being investigated over anomalies in the issuance of mortgage loans.
Audit firm, Grant Thornton, has been roped in to do the audit. An internal audit team initially unearthed the alleged irregularities.
The NBS seeks to help the majority of the country’s citizens who are not formally employed and many others in formal employment who earn very low salaries to access mortgage at affordable rates as compared to those offered by commercial banks.
Besides low salaried employees, NBS’s other targeted market include vendors, cross border traders, artisanal miners and subsistence farmers who are currently side-lined from traditional mortgage financing.
NBS also plans to establish a national health insurance scheme to cover these markets as well as provide them with seed capital to start businesses.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

  • Rufaro Katenga

    There is more to this story. Why would the Board suspend someone on June 9 when there was no board meeting until June 15. On June 9 Chitando was not even at work he was on his annual holiday. I know because I work at the NBS. Chitando is a straight, honest man who is greatly respected by the Banking and Business sectors. He has held several high level positions at prestigious institutions in Zimbabwe including the likes of CABS. He is respected by the Reserve Bank and there had no issues with Chitando and the running of the bank. This is corruption with the higher ups trying to loot the NBS. The annual board meetings only started on June 15th and by then the forces that be moved in to suspend Chitando. He is an honest man with integrity and totally cares about the welfare of Zimbabweans. Chitando started the bank and developed all the systems as we know the institution today. He has worked tirelessly to ensure ordinary suffering Zimbabweans can afford a roof over their heads. Shame on the authorities and the Bank if they smear this wonderful upstanding citizen of Zimbabwe. Please do the right thing as a journalist and drill deep into this story. You will find there are a lot of NBS staff who are willing to talk and tell the truth on the matter. Lets stop the looting and for once do whats right. Please Reserve Bank comment, and stand up for a champion son of Zimbabwe who is only trying to do the right thing and provide housing for ordinary suffering Zimbabweans. I will risk my job and family to expose this nonsense.

    • SnowGo

      A person can be suspended without a board meeting being sanctioned. however i am not saying he is involved in any corrupt activities, i agree with your view that he is seen as a “key-blocker” to dealings that the big fish may want to pull. Zim has developed a nasy habit of suspending/firing the few who have integrity and replace them with corrupt and greedy individuals.

  • mugabefan

    There is no corruption in Zimbabwe so what is this all about?

