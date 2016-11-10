NatPharm survives ZIMRA scare 

By Nyasha Chingono

THE State-owned National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) survived desperate attempts by the taxman last month to garnish its bank account over a US$269 000 debt owed to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in tax arrears, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) can exclusively reveal.

Previously, ZIMRA had no issues with NatPharm because of the existence of a set-off arrangement between the latter and Treasury, which superintends over the tax collecting agency.

In terms of that arrangement, the tax collector was supposed to net-off the tax obligation against a US$25 million debt owed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in costs incurred by NatPharm in warehousing and distributing drugs donated by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

But because of the desperation for cash required to fund government operations, ZIMRA had sought to overturn that arrangement without notice, by raiding whatever money was in NatPharm’s bank account in order to recover the US$269 000 accumulated over four months in Pay As You Earn and Value Added Tax.

ZIMRA had been forced to consider going back on the standing agreement owing to the inordinate delays on the part of Treasury in getting the tax payments processed.

It took passionate pleas by executives at NatPharm to get ZIMRA off the parastatal’s back and save the country from plunging into a drug crisis.

Had ZIMRA proceeded to garnish its accounts, NatPharm could have struggled to replenish its stocks of drugs, thus compounding the drug shortages in major referral hospitals, and other public health institutions.

NatPharm could also have toiled to pay salaries for its employees.

Also, its planned strategy of engaging pharmaceutical companies in Zimbabwe to produce specific drugs through a tolling arrangement, whereby NatPharm would provide them with the raw materials, could have come off rails.

NatPharm finance manager, Rolland Mlalazi, confirmed that the taxman almost garnished their bank accounts after becoming impatient over delays in settling the tax arrears.

“From time to time, when NatPharm accumulates tax arrears with ZIMRA, it makes an application to the Ministry of Health for a set-off. The Ministry of Health in turn forwards the application to the Ministry of Finance who then process the payment to ZIMRA via internal transfers. The arrangement had continued to work well until recently when ZIMRA indicated that, due to pressure to meet its revenue collection targets, it would not wait for the long process and time that it takes for the off-set funds to be processed and wanted to garnish the NatPharm account as soon as the tax obligation was due,” said Mlalazi.

“The stance by ZIMRA would have effectively rendered the set-off arrangement inoperable as ZIMRA would have garnished NatPharm’s bank account before the set-off application had even been processed by the Ministry of Finance,” he added.

Mlalazi said after persuasion, ZIMRA agreed to suspend the garnish order that had been placed on their account.

“NatPharm had engaged them and presented evidence that the Ministry of Finance was processing funds to ZIMRA for the set-off. NatPharm had also engaged the Ministry of Finance directly to impress on them the need to speed up the processing of the set-off funds before ZIMRA garnishes the NatPharm bank account,” he said, adding that the tax arrears had since been settled.

No comment was immediately available from ZIMRA, which is battling to increase revenue streams against the backdrop of company closures and increasing joblessness in the country.

NatPharm had to hammer out the set-off arrangement, with assistance from its parent ministry, because of cash flow problems.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has not been paying NatPharm for storage and delivery of medicines donated by some development partners thus impairing the parastatal’s ability to meet its tax obligations.

The US$25 million owed by the ministry is enough to have recapitalised NatPharm.

On its part, the Ministry of Health has not been getting adequate fiscal support from Treasury because of the economic implosion, which has resulted in company closures and the proliferation of an informal sector, which is beyond the taxman’s reach.

The Ministry is NatPharm’s principal debtor, accounting for about 96 percent of the debt on the company’s books.

The four percent balance consists of peripheral debtors such as hospitals and other medical institutions that buy medicines from NatPharm.

The operation of the set-off arrangement allows NatPharm to fund critical operations from the limited cash resources available.

Natpharm is the agent for procurement, storage and distribution of medical supplies to public health institutions across the country, and has in recent years been largely supported by NGOs due to government’s poor financial position.

It procures drugs in bulk for more than 1450 health institutions, thereby enjoying economies of scale.

This translates to affordable prices for medicines and medical supplies.

With the tax collector in hot pursuit, a number of companies such as Datlabs, which wants to reopen its Bulawayo plant that has been lying idle for years, are eager to agree on similar set-off arrangements with government.

Zimbabwe’s budget is financed largely by taxes, hence constant threats to garnish company accounts by ZIMRA.

The taxman is reportedly garnishing accounts for about 100 firms monthly in a bid to force tax payments by defaulters.

Meanwhile, NatPharm has engaged eight local pharmaceutical companies that it intends to provide with raw materials for the production of drugs.

Managing director, Florah Sifeku, said they have already agreed on the terms of the deal.

“We will be providing raw materials and then we pay for the storage and distribution (of the drugs),” Sifeku told C&M recently.

“We would like to increase availability of basic medicines, specialist medicines, medical and surgical sundries from 40 percent to 100 percent,” added Sifeku.

She said a deal with the drug manufacturers would complement recent measures by government to protect local industries.

A few months ago, government restricted imports of a number of specified products in order to boost production by local companies and stem the movement of foreign currency outside the country.

Among the drugs that were also included on the import restrictions list are asprin and caffeine tablets, contrimoxazole, Ibuprofen tablets or capsules, paracetamol tablets, amoxicillin tablets and sodium chloride.