Nelson Banya appointed new Fingaz Editor

SEASONED journalist, Nelson Banya, has been appointed editor of the iconic Financial Gazette (Fingaz) newspaper with immediate effect.

He takes over from long-serving predecessor, Hama Saburi, who has joined the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the influential Daily News, The Daily News on Sunday and The Weekend Post — as Editor-in-Chief.

Before assuming his new role, Banya worked for Reuters for seven years in Harare, and was for the past four years editor of the independent online business and financial news service, The Source.

The highly-regarded financial journalist is not new to the Fingaz, as he is also a former News Editor of the business weekly, which is popularly referred to by its followers as the Pink Paper.

Pilate Machadu, the managing director of Modus Publications, publishers of the Fingaz, paid tribute to Saburi and thanked him for the “excellent work” he had done at the leading business and financial newspaper.

“Hama is a much-respected wordsmith and stalwart of the media industry who gave fantastic service to Modus in his time here. We will miss him as he returns to ANZ, and wish him all the best in his exciting new appointment there.

“We feel very fortunate that we have been able to secure the services of an equally able successor in Nelson, and are very confident that he will drive the Pink Paper and Modus to even greater heights,” Machadu said.

Banya’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Modus and its iconic title, the Financial Gazette as the country’s pre-eminent financial, business and economic weekly is incrementally introducing much-anticipated changes for its loyal readers and advertisers, including a pending redesign and lay-out revamp of the newspaper.

“As the company recently announced, Modus has started a major reinvestment programme into the Pink Paper to cement its leading position in the market, as confirmed by all credible research,” Machadu said.