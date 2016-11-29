Net claims up 77 percent year-on-year: RBZ

THERE was a 77 percent increase of claims on government in the nine months to September against the comparable year ago period, but the monthly growth has slowed, latest data from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) shows.

According to the September monthly report, net claims on government increased to US$2,09 billion from US$1,18 billion in the same nine-month period last year. Month-on-month credit to government was up 3,3 percent from US$2,02 billion in August.

Government has largely been funding its deficit through domestic loans and treasury bills as revenue continues to decline in an ailing economy. Revenue projections for November and December, have been revised downwards from a cumulative total of US$773,1 million to US$663,8 million.

In total banking sector credit recorded an annual increase of 14,14 percent to US$5,8 billion from US$5,1 billion in September 2015. On a month-on-month basis, banking sector credit grew by 1,32 percent from US$5,8 billion recorded in the previous month.

However, year-on-year credit to the private sector declined 8,4 percent to US$3,5 billion in September from US$3,8 billion last year. This was a seventh consecutive year-on-year decline since March 2016.

“The decline in credit to the private sector was largely on the back of cautionary lending by banks, coupled with non-performing loans take-over by the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company,” said RBZ.

On a month-on-month basis, credit to the private sector increased by 0,94 percent to US$3,5 billion from US$3,5 billion in August 2016.

The distribution of credit to the private sector was split as: Loans and advances, 85 percent mortgages, 9,9 percent; other investments, five percent and bills discounted, 0,09 percent. Notably, there was no significant issuance of Bankers Acceptances during the month under review, as banks continue to be risk averse, on the back of tight liquidity challenges.

The annual broad money growth rate stood at 16 percent in September 2016, a decline of 0,85 percentage points from 16,9 percent recorded in August 2016. The annual growth was attributable to increases in the following classes of deposits: Demand – 33,9 percent; savings – 14,3 percent; and over 30- day – 5,5 percent. Partially offsetting these increases, was a decline of 20,7 percent in under 30-day deposits.

The report also says the value of transactions processed through the National Payment System increased seven percent to US$6,8 billion from US$6,4 billion in August.