Earlier this year local mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne placed data caps on the WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook components of its OneFusion package as well as its standalone WhatsApp and Facebook bundles. The move disappointed its subscribers who had enjoyed the unlimited social media access which accommodated heavy usage through features like Facebook Live and multimedia […]

NetOne capped OneFusion, WhatsApp & Facebook data because some subscribers were abusing it

