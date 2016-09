By Batsirai Chikadaya

NetOne has dismissed its CEO Reward Kangai after a presented forensic report uncovered gross corporate misconduct on the part of the CEO. Mr. Kangai, who was serving a paid suspension on allegations of corruption, was dismissed from his position as CEO of NetOne in board resolution passed on Friday 16th September. The board had convened […]

NetOne fires CEO Reward Kangai

