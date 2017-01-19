By Nigel Gambanga

NetOne the Zimbabwean mobile network operator has revised its bundled mobile data packages, reintroducing daily bundles and setting data caps on all its social media offerings. The changes didn’t just end there, though. NetOne also marginally increased data limits on its WhatsApp and Facebook bundles, something that could help subscribers stretch the value that they get […]

NetOne increases data on WhatsApp & Facebook bundles – here’s a comparison with competitors’ offers

