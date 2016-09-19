By Batsirai Chikadaya

NetOne’s network optimisation team has invited TechZim on an LTE data speed test tomorrow, Tuesday 20th September from 9am. This follows our report on the state of mobile data speeds in Zimbabwe concerning the three Mobile Network Operators (NetOne, Telecel and Econet). The results of the initial tests were shocking with all three operators failing […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

NetOne invites TechZim on a LTE and mobile data speed test excercise around Harare

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed