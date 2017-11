By Trycolyn Pikirayi

It seems NetOne is really determined to grow OneMoney this time. Maybe the ‘scolding’ from the former Minister of ICT, Hon Supa Mandiwanzira served as some good inspiration. I realised that they are putting ads in the newspaper that are calling out for people who are interested in becoming OneMoney agents. The latest POTRAZ telecom report (Q2, 2017) […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

NetOne is recruiting OneMoney agents, a good deal?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed