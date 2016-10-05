NetOne leading by example

….involves community elders and chief in their projects

LEADING mobile telecommunications service provider, NetOne says it would include the community leadership and traditional chiefs when it embarks on network expansion programmes around the country which are aimed at stimulating economic activities.

The mobile telecommunication company has been hailed by government officials, church leaders, communities and villagers for involving communities in all activities they have been doing.

Lately, NetOne has been involved in a roll-out of base station dubbed‘Igniting Mbiri Yedu Trail’ which started off in Nyanya, Mutoko, Hurungwe, Chiweshe, Nyikavanhi and will be lightening up Zaka tomorrow.

The new project is part of the company’s commitment to deliver communication to every corner of Zimbabwe as they celebrate 20 years of existence. The company is targeting 2 300 base stations by the end of next year and so far have 2002.

Netone acting chief executive officer, Brian Mutandiro is on record saying said the company remains committed to continue improving the country’s communications sector.

“There has been a lot of demonization of our culture and values. We will continue to religiously engage the community leadership leadership as this sustains our social license to operate. This is why we are picking up the theme mbiri yedu vernacular to our fame. Our fame borders around accepting and tolerating diversity,” he said.

NetOne – the network with the widest coverage and lowest rates in Zimbabwe believes in making sure that the society in which it operates is involved and given the best service. There are various projects that NetOne engaged in that benefit disadvantaged communities. They are also continuing with such projects.

The company which according to Potraz recorded an increase in market share from 32,4 percent to 33,8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 also had the highest increase in subscriber base rising from 2, 5 million to 4 million as at December 2015.

Speaking at the Nyikavanhu base station which he attended, Minister of Tourism Walter Mzembi said NetOne should be commended for helping communities and involving chiefs and community leaders in all areas they visited.

When month the company commissioned a base station in Hurungwe, chief Ngundu of the area said he felt honoured to be invited and be involved in projects the mobile telecommunications was embarking on.

Some companies are said to “invade” communities without even introducing themselves to the chiefs and elders of the land, a move deemed as not respectful in African culture.

Commenting on the commission of base stations in Nyanga and involving elders, community elder Patrick Zvirehwa said: “This is a good omen (by NetOne). They told us we have come into your area and asked us to lead them. They told us that before anything was done they appraise, recognise and seek permission before they do anything”. Christianity also encourages people to honour elders in all aspects of life.

Globally telecoms have resorted to engaging communities in which they operate, with Zambian Connect Africa Special projects director Dion Jerling being quoted saying: “Traditional leaders play a pivotal role in the wellbeing and prosperity of communities, particularly in remote areas and their strong leadership can help their people to be part of the global village”.

Of late there has been a scramble for NetOne lines in the area they have visited and around the country.