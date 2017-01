By Nigel Gambanga

NetOne, Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile operator and a State owned entity is yet to adopt the new mobile data bundles tariffs set by POTRAZ, the telecoms regulator, and it has now emerged that NetOne has appealed to POTRAZ to review the new tariffs. Earlier this month POTRAZ issued a directive to all mobile network operators […]

NetOne maintains old data tariffs, appeals to regulator to revise its position

