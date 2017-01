By Nigel Gambanga

Local mobile network operator, NetOne, has revised its data packages increasing the data allowance on its bundles and effectively reintroducing its more generous daily data bundles lineup. According to the new advert posted on its Facebook page, under the daily data bundles, subscribers can now get 1 GB for $2 and 300 MB for $1, […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

NetOne revises internet lineup, reintroduces generous daily bundle with more data -$1 for 300 MB

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed