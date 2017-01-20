New alternator for Harare plant

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a power generation unit of ZESA Holdings, has re-commissioned turbo-alternator number 1 (TA1) plant at Harare Power Station, a move expected to result in the plant increasing power generation to 40 megawatts (MW) daily, from around 25MW, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) can report.

A turbo-alternator is an electrical generator that converts mechanical energy to electrical energy and is driven by steam turbines.

ZPC’s spokesperson, Fadzai Chisveto, said the station’s turbo-alternator was commissioned at the end of last year. As a result, Harare Power Station is now operating two turbo alternators.

Chitsveto added that plans were underway to have a third boiler mounted, a move which would see the plant increasing its generation capacity to about 60MW, a significant contribution towards curbing the power shortages in the country.

“Harare Power Station’s turbo-alternator returned to service on November 2, 2016, after successful installation and commissioning of the plant. This comes after the long awaited rotor was dispatched from India on July 25, 2016 and delivered to site on the September 23, 2016,” said Chisveto.

She added: “The power station, which is now generating 40MW from TA1, TA2 and two boilers, is expecting another increase in power generation to 60MW, after the third boiler is completed.”

Chisveto also said the power utility had digitalised the turbo-alternator and boilers.

“To ensure that the TA1 is well monitored, Harare Power Station has digitalised its equipment; boilers and turbo-alternators to be specific. (This will ensure that) faults can be detected early and corrective measures put in place on time.”

Plans are also underway to repower Harare Power Station, a process which would see the replacement of existing boilers with new CFBC technology and refurbishment of turbo-alternator plant number 2 and other auxiliaries.

The re-powering project, which will be undertaken by an Indian company called Jaguar Overseas, is expected to extend the plant’s life by about 20 years.

Jaguar Overseas has, however, failed to secure funding for the project, estimated to be US$104 million, more than two years after the Indian contractor won the tender.

It first failed to secure funding from the Export Import Bank of India and is now negotiating with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Chisveto told C&M: “Jaguar Overseas is still engaging Afreximbank and there are good prospects that funding for the Harare re-powering project will be secured.”

The Harare Power Station re-powering project also includes the construction of a water pumping station and a raw water pipeline from Lake Chivero to the power station.

ZPC has been engaged in negotiation with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) for the water supply agreement and it is understood these have been completed.

What’s remaining is the ministerial validation of the water charges and the agreement is expected to be signed upon confirmation of water charges.

Chisveto said: “Negotiations for the water supply agreement between ZINWA and ZPC have been completed. A few issues remain to be ironed out before the contract is signed.”

