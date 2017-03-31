New Nissan Navara…Has the wait been worthwhile?

IT’S been a long time coming apparently because a lot of time has been used up ensuring Nissan’s latest bakkie is up to the task that confronts it in local conditions. The company has just said the same thing at the press launch in Australia so one wonders just how different SA (or African) conditions might be from those Down Under.

For now, the new Navara is being built in Thailand which to me is something of a surprise but let’s not worry about that and concentrate on what fresh ideas the new Navara brings to bakkieville.

Regular readers will know that I am most definitely not a likely bakkie buyer as I have no desire to drive off-road and the biggest load I am likely to carry is an overnight bag used on a car launch in some far corner of the land.

Others may have more reason to find themselves behind the wheel of such a device but my cynical mind questions why those who spend their lives in an urban environment don’t use a vehicle that’s more amenable to the 340-day work grind and then hire a bakkie for the three-week visit to the coast at year end.

Whatever, the bakkie has weasled its way into the Southern African psyche and Nissan is keen to reassert itself in a category that it was very comfortably ensconced in until it allowed Ford in particular to muscle in, largely as result of having decidedly middle-aged offerings.

It’s long been my view that Nissan has produced some of the best engines in the automotive business so it came as no surprise to me that the new motor in the Navara is the star of the show.

Under the more shapely bonnet of the new model sits a 2.3 litre four cylinder diesel invigorated by twin turbochargers which help immeasurably in producing a set of figures that underline just why this mill works so well, right across the rev range.

For starters, the more-than-competitive 140kW power peak arrives at a mere 3 750rpm while maximum torque of 450Nm is available all the way from a dawdling 1 500 rpm to 2 500 rpm. That means the engine is almost always offering maximum pull whether coping with slow-running conditions or out on the open road when it is pleasantly muted.

At cold start-up it can be a little clattery but otherwise it goes about its business with due decorum and provides the kind of motive power to at least match most of the 3.0 litre brigade with the exception of the upcoming V6 Amarok

Before I get ahead of myself though, I should disclose that three 4X4 models make up the range at launch, these being the 2.3D SE 6-speed manual, the 2.3d LE 6-speed manual and the 2.3D LE 7-speed auto.

That should tell you all are identically powered just as they are all fitted with Nissan’s big talking point 5-link rear suspension with coil springs. If ever there’s one aspect that lets a bakkie down, it’s unladen ride. Leaf springs and a solid axle in conjunction with an elevated ride height and ladder frame chassis aren’t exactly formulated to produce a cushy drive so how does the new Navara resolve this?

On paper at least, it does so by better location of what is still a solid rear axle, thanks to the use of five links, a first in class. Then the engineering boffins used coils for springing in place of near-universal leaf springs, a move intended to provide more progressive and therefore more cushioned reactions to imperfections in the road surface.

Does it work? I have to be honest and say not quite as well as the brand publicists might like you to believe but that doesn’t mean the changes haven’t wrought some improvements.

Giving due allowance for the unladen state of both vehicles tried (LE manual and auto), there is now less hop on corrugations and a more cushioned feel to the ride when bumps are encountered, but that doesn’t mean that this bakkie has suddenly become a limousine and a load carrier in one fell swoop.

Certainly, on undulating tar roads, the isolation of the chassis from external disturbances is better and overall refinement is improved such that open road cruising is pleasant but on corrugations and pock-marked dirt roads, the rear end is less assured but it’s better than you’ll find with the Hilux, Ranger and Isuzu KB.

As for transmissions, the 7-speed auto works really well, changing smoothly and without too much slip. It’s definitely the transmission of choice for any regular off-roaders as it takes away a lot of work load in trying conditions such as encountered in the dunes we tackled. Having said that, the 6-speed manual passes muster with a bit to spare thanks in part to a light and progressive clutch but be aware that the shift action of the very new test vehicle was endowed with a longish throw and a rather deliberate movement across the gate.

Nissan claims best-in-class drive angles, something that was proved most convincingly in the dunes, best-in-class payloads averaging out at around the tonne, and up to 3 500kg braked towing capability. Further, you’ll find all models are offered with shift-on-the-fly 4X4 plus low ratio transmission and an electronic locking rear diff. The two LE models add hill start and descent assistance as well.

In terms of size, the Navara has resisted the massive growth trend in evidence elsewhere and is therefore easier to handle in urban shopping centres while still having the capacity to carry five occupants, albeit those in the back will find themselves sitting rather upright.

I suggest a visit to www.nissan.co.za to get the full run-down on equipment levels and available options by model but whichever meets your needs, you’ll find a well-trimmed cabin that’s particularly comfortable up-front, albeit that soft-touch surfacing is hard to find.

Some of the niceties include a rear air con vent, an electrically-powered sliding rear window, sat nav, keyless start, cruise control, Bluetooth, a host of air bags and more. Let’s just say the specification levels on the new Navara are generous.

It’s taken Nissan rather too long to get these new models into the market which means they may well have to claw back lost ground but the Navara is well-equipped to do just that. In a way, it’s somewhat understated – a Nissan characteristic, maybe – but there’s an inherent honesty at play here which means that you won’t find acres of chrome adorning the neatly-styled body and you won’t need a harbour master’s licence to park in a shopping centre.

It’s most definitely worth consideration by bakkie aficianados especially because the diesel engine is a strong all-rounder while promising good fuel consumption of around 7.0l/100km or less on the combined cycle.

(Richard Wiley recently attended the SA press launch of the new Navava in the Cape and all comments in this report refer to models available in South Africa. Please consult your local Nissan dealer for confirmation of model configuration and availability in Zimbabwe)