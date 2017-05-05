New Parliament project stalls

THE multi-million-dollar new Parliament construction project, which was expected to commence late last year, is still to take off amid reports of funding problems.

This is despite a US$46 million pledge by the Chinese government to see through the project when Presidents Robert Mugabe and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signed mega business deals during reciprocal State visits between 2014 and 2015.

A recent visit to the construction site revealed that there is virtually nothing to show for the project except for a short access road, which was abandoned midway and has been battered by heavy rains that hit the country during the just-ended summer rainfall season.

The road, still yet to be tarred, will have to be redone altogether after the rains washed away huge portions.

A treacherous strip road leads to the hilltop where the proposed new Parliament building will be perched.

Atop the hill, there is completely no sign of imminent construction work. The site is still being used by members of some apostolic sect who fellowship there.

There was also what appeared to be a deserted encampment which the Financial Gazette was told housed officials from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development who were paving access roads, but had since temporarily left.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has drilled boreholes on the site, but they are yet to be utilised.

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Joseph Mhakayakora, said work had been disrupted by the heavy rains received during the just-ended rainy season.

“We were disturbed by the rains, but work will resume soon now that the (rainy) season has ended,” said the retired Zimbabwe National Army colonel.

He also dismissed reports that the project had stalled due to lack of funding.

“We got some funding from Treasury; zvinhu zvave kuchifamba manje (things are about starting to move),” he declared.

He, however, declined to give timelines for various stages of construction saying that would depend on the Chinese government’s schedule.

“We are only doing enabling works, the rest of the job will be done by the Chinese,” said Mhakayakora.

The proposed new Parliament building will overlook the new and modern Harare Central Business District (CBD) earmarked for the Mt Hampden area, a prime farmland located a few kilometres outside Harare.

The new Parliament building project was mooted in 2008 when government realised that the current structure, located at the heart of Harare’s current CBD, no longer had capacity to accommodate all the 310 legislators during sittings.

The number of Members of Parliament increased by more than 50 percent following the March 2008 general election, which came after government carried out a delimitation exercise that created a number of new constituencies.

MPs often congest the National Assembly room, especially during special occasions such as the State of the Nation addresses, official openings and budget statement presentations where a good number of them have had to endure long periods standing.

Construction of the new Parliament building was billed to herald the beginning of a series of other building projects that would stimulate the growth of the new modern Harare CBD envisaged by government as having the potential to turnaround the fortunes of Zimbabwe’s economy.

But sceptics maintain that the project had stalled because the much-vaunted Sino-Zim multi-billion dollar mega-deals in various sectors of the economy are hanging in the balance because the Chinese government was itself failing to secure funding.

It was recently reported that Sinosure, a leading Chinese insurance company, is reluctant to guarantee more financial loans from Chinese banks unless Zimbabwe clears at least US$50 million in arrears and shows more commitment to paying its debts estimated at US$1,5 billion.

In July 2015, President Mugabe sent his deputy, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Asian economic powerhouse to follow up on the deals where the Chinese reportedly asked him to ensure that Harare comes up with a payment plan to settle the debts.

Although Xi Jinping subsequently visited Zimbabwe later that year, resulting in the two countries converting the Memorandum of Understanding into concrete agreements, nothing has materialised yet in terms of implementation.

Building infrastructure for other countries is one of China’s oldest diplomacies.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw