New Samsung soundbar delivers incredible sound and less clutter

IN keeping with its focus on providing high quality, user-driven home audio-visual technology, embodied in products that are both sleek and simplistic in design, Samsung is proud to present the new MS750 Soundbar.

“Samsung has more than ten consecutive years of market leadership in home audio and video technology market and we always strive to deliver more. The latest MS750 Soundbar emits crisp and immersive sound, wherever you are in your home,” says Chaun Reddiar, Regional Product Manager: TV/AV.

Making use of Samsung’s Proprietary UHQ 32bit Audio Technology and the company’s own audio algorithms to produce perfect ultra-high quality sound, the MS750 Soundbar is able to deliver rich audio that brings each note to life with incredible clarity, providing a powerful home cinema experience.

The all-involving experience created by the MS750 Soundbar is a result of its superior up-firing capabilities and overhead sound system that uses vertical tweeters with upmixing technology. When paired with the Samsung Smart Remote Control, the room’s home audio is powered by the same device as the TV, further simplifying the home entertainment experience.

“The device’s small but robust ‘one body’ means that it can be mounted onto your TV with a single connection; there is no complicated setup and no extra space required,” In addition, this means that the soundbar and TV can be turned on at the same time, by simply connecting the two units with a designated power cable connection. It is the answer to de-cluttering that space around your TV. The wall-mount solution on Samsung’s newest home audio systems has also been improved, with an optional, user-friendly I-shaped bracket connecting the TV directly to the soundbar. This approach simplifies the mounting experience entirely as it requires only one connection to install it to the TV and one hole onto the wall.

The MS750 Soundbar perfectly complements your audio-visual entertainment system at home. Not only is the set-up simplified, with less cables and connections, but it also offers exceptional sound quality of the highest standard. Overall, it is a beautiful piece of technology, which will seamlessly fit into your living space and enhance the overall appearance.

“The MS750 Soundbar is designed for listeners that want a single, simple solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience,” concludes Reddiar.