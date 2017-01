By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwean mobile subscribers have been hit by an increase in broadband tariffs following a directive by the telecoms regulator, POTRAZ, to set new floor prices for voice and mobile data bundles. The regulator’s directive was that all voice calls should cost at least 12 cents per minute and all data bundles should be priced at […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

New tariffs – POTRAZ says it consulted the mobile operators, they actually wanted even higher prices

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed