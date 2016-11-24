New twist to Lovemore Matombo dispute

THE dispute between Lovemore Matombo and members of the Communications and Allied Services Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CASWUZ) has taken a new twist after the deposed trade unionist filed theft charges against the union’s members who threw him out of the organisation’s offices last week.

Matombo, who had been the president of CASWUZ for more than a decade, along with the union’s former general-secretary, Cephas Chizura, and other members of their executive, were bundled out of their offices in Harare by aggrieved CASWUZ members.

Before throwing the executives out of their offices, the union’s membership had staged a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over Matombo’s continued stay in office.

Matombo was supposed to have retired three years ago upon attaining the retirement age of 65 years, but has clung to the CASWUZ presidency even after a new executive had been voted in.

Following last week’s forced ejection, Matombo and his colleagues filed a police report against the leaders of the demonstration, saying the protest was illegal.

They also argued that their eviction from office was not above board since the wrangle over the control of the union was still before the courts, awaiting judgment.

According to police records, the suspects are Biggie Antonio and Donald Bondayi, who sit in the CASWUZ new executive. They were arrested on charges of violence and theft.

It was alleged that in the course of throwing Matombo and friends out of office, US$800 and a cell phone were stolen. It was also alleged that the demonstrators beat up CASWUZ executives aligned to Matombo.

The charges of theft were, however, later dropped when the accused appeared for trial at the Harare Magistrate Court, facing charges of contravening section 36 of the Code of Public Violence.

The duo denied all the charges against them and were granted US$50 bail: They were remanded to December 6.

Meanwhile, Matombo through his lawyers, Donsa-Nkomo and Partners, wrote to the members of the new executive ordering them not to disturb his peace.

“We address you at the instance of the Communications and Allied Services Workers Union of Zimbabwe. Our client instructs us that you make unsolicited and unwelcome visits to their offices and you disturb their peace and you harass their officers.

“We are instructed to demand as we hereby do, that you forthwith cease, refrain and desist from interfering with our client’s peace. Should you make any further visits without invitation from our client, we have firm and final instructions to approach the courts for a binding order against you. Should this happen again, we shall seek to recover legal costs against you at the attorney-client scale,” reads the letter.

Matombo is not new to controversy; he disregarded the results of a Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions elective congress, which booted him out of office as its president in 2011. He challenged the constitutionality of the congress at the High Court, but lost the case. By Alois Vinga