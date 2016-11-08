Neymar: Barcelona footballer’s fraud trial should go ahead, says judge

BARCELONA and Brazil footballer Neymar should face trial for fraud, a Spanish judge has said, months after the case was dismissed.

The case was reopened on Monday, brought by investment fund DIS, which claims it was short-changed during Neymar’s 2013 move to Barcelona.

The fund formerly owned the transfer rights to the 24-year-old.

The charges – which are denied by the accused, including Neymar and his parents – were dropped in July.

Judge Jose de la Mata was ordered to reopen the case in September by Spain’s Supreme Court.

DIS, which was entitled to 40% of Neymar’s transfer from Brazilian club Santos, claims it received a smaller compensation than it should have because part of the transfer fee was allegedly concealed.

As well as the footballer, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, and his parents, the former and current club presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club itself stand accused of involvement, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Since moving to the Nou Camp, Neymar has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He signed a new five-year contract with Barcelona in October.

Barcelona have already been told to pay a fine of 5.5m euros ($6.1m; £4.7m) because of tax irregularities in Neymar’s transfer.

Prosecutors now have 10 days to formalise their request for a trial. – bbc.com