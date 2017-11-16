Nicholas Van Hoog directors leave RTG

THREE directors who represented British tycoon, Nicholas van Hoogstraten on the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) board have resigned, as the shareholder war between the British investor and National Social Security Authority (NSSA) intensifies.



The resignation of RTG deputy chairperson, Thandiwe Mlobane, Shingi Chibanguza and Ian Haruperi a few weeks ago came a month after NSSA, which instigated purges of the tycoon’s directors from the country’s second largest hotel chain in October, tabled a plan to fire them after it increased its shareholding to 60 percent.

Before the increase, NSSA controlled about 40 percent shareholding in RTG.

Van Hoogstraten, through Messina Investment, was the second largest shareholder with about 33 percent.

NSSA increased its shareholding to 60 percent after buying a 19,95 percent shareholding previously held by First Mutual Holdings Limited.

Last week, Chibhanguza confirmed that the three had tendered their resignations to RTG before an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which had been tentatively slated for October 24.

In its October letter to the RTG company secretary, Napoleon Mtukwa, NSSA had demanded the convening of the EGM.

“We write to formally request that you cause the company to convene an extraordinary general meeting within 21 days of receipt of this requisition subject to compliance with Section 135 and 175 of the Companies Act,” said NSSA chairman, Robin Vela, in the letter to Mtukwa dated October 3, 2017.

“We advise that the object of the EGM shall be for members of the company to consider, and if deemed fit, pass with or without amendment the following resolutions: that Ms TT Mlobane be removed as a director of the company, Mr SM Chibanguza be removed as a director of the company, Mr IC Haruperi be removed as a director of the company.

The National Social Security Authority has combined shareholding of the percentage required to pass an ordinary resolution. In view of this, we suggest that you request the… directors to resign immediately in order to avert a needless EGM,” said Vela, whose NSSA is embroiled in a battle for control of listed agro-concern, CFI Holdings.

The rival investors have their shareholding intertwined in a number of key listed firms, including Hwange Colliery Company Limited, RTG and CFI Holdings.

And in a dramatic turn of events, the tycoon responded to NSSA by demanding the resignation of NSSA directors on the CFI board and requisitioned an EGM to carry out his own round of purges.

CFI acting chairperson, Grace Muradzikwa, resigned last week ahead of next month’s EGM.

