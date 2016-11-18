Nick Cannon new baby coming …Byeee Mariah

Nick Cannon dropped a bombshell … he confirmed he’s expecting a child with actress Brittany Bell.

Nick spilled the tea with “The Breakfast Club“ Thursday … saying he’s following God’s orders to be fruitful and multiply. Rumors started flying because of his new single, “Baby on the Way” … and in this case, they were on point.

Cannon already has twins with Mariah Carey, so this will be his third child. He famously revealed he had to wait until marriage for sex with Mimi. No so with Brittany — there’s no wedding planned, and they’re not even dating now.

tmz.com