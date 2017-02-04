Nicki Minaj loses US$175 000 in LA mansion burglary as jewels stolen

NICKI Minaj has had jewellery and other items worth more than $175,000 (£140,000) stolen from her LA mansion.

The break-in, details of which have only just emerged, happened at some point between 24 November and 24 January while the rapper was away from home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said: “It is still undetermined how burglars got inside the home.

“They took jewellery and other property totalling approximately $175,000.”



Some of the singer’s clothing was cut up

TMZ reports the 11,5000sq ft house was vandalised during the raid, with furniture knocked over or destroyed and some of Minaj’s clothing cut up.

It says there were clear signs of forced entry in some parts of the house.

Minaj – who has enjoyed 10 top-10 hits in the UK – has not commented on the burglary.

Police say they have no suspects and an investigation is continuing.

The burglary comes months after Kim Kardashian West was held up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery during Paris Fashion Week.

After her ordeal in October, the reality TV star went silent on social media but reappeared last month to post a family photo of her along with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram. news.sky.com