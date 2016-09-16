No immediate Liverpool return for Steven Gerrard

STEVEN Gerrard says that while he has a number of options to consider when he quits Major League Soccer, the Liverpool legend doesn’t appear to be Anfield-bound.

The 36-year-old Reds legend is currently plying his trade in California with the Los Angeles Galaxy, and has previously stated his intention to remain in the United States until he lifts the MLS Cup.

He would naturally love a return to Liverpool when he finally hangs up his boots, but admits he’s had no contact from the club over a potential coaching or mentorship role.

He said: “Jurgen Klopp’s his own man, he’s got his own team of people around him that he’s very happy and content with.

“Of course I’ve got a huge Liverpool connection and Liverpool is in my heart and always will be but there’s nothing to really comment on.

“There’s no future decision to work with Klopp, I get on very well with him, we’re in contact but there’s no job opportunity there at the moment.

“There’s nothing for me to really say on the matter. I’m a big fan of him and I’ll be supporting him from over here.”

He added: “If I had something to say I wouldn’t keep supporters waiting, I’m not the type of person that would keep something under my hat and wait and delay. There’s absolutely nothing to say on my future beyond this MLS season.

“What I can say is the phone’s going, and people are enquiring ‘what is the next move’ and I am chewing over a lot of different things in my head but there’s nothing to announce at the moment.” Kickoff.com

