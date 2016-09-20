No such thing as privacy anymore, so better watch yourself  

By Ray Mawerera

IN a moment of vanity the other day, I ‘Googled’ myself. It was an extremely strange experience, not too far – I don’t think – from hearing your own voice on tape for the first time. It’s not an exactly out-of-body experience but it comes pretty close in its strangeness. For those that don’t do it often, that is. I know there are people out there that search the net all the time to see what cyber-intelligence is telling the world about them; one of them encouraged me to try it.

I am still going through the roller coaster of emotions. In other words, I am not sure I have decided what to think about the whole matter. While everyone has some level of self-centredness, I try to keep mine in check. I tell myself that although I am “fearfully and wonderfully made”, I shouldn’t be so narcissistic as to think that I am all that great, lest hard reality came to bite and burst my bubble. Enough said.

Back to the Internet: there are things I did a long time ago that I had long forgotten about, that found themselves into public space; some that I was not even aware had been published. There are profiles on sites that I didn’t even know existed. There is even some personal information that I would not have volunteered but has ended up out there because some organisations I have acquainted myself with document everything electronically. And when it is thus documented, it becomes public information, accessible to all and sundry that has access to a desktop and the world-wide web.

The one thing it brought quickly to my mind is this: individual privacy does not exist anymore in this highly technologized world. Our lives are not our own anymore. Someone somewhere is always watching you. So-called millenials are even worse so, as they blog, tweet and otherwise socially network at will, any minute of the day. It is, after all, free. And some people call it fun. How many times have you seen young men and women walking the street or standing right in the middle of said street or its corners, eyes glued on these fascinating contraptions that seem to have achieved a hypnotic effect on people across ages?

The paradigm of social interaction has shifted. Good luck to you if you’re trying to strike up a conversation with your companion just as he/she receives the latest YouTube video or chat group update on the demonstrations downtown!

My beloved iPhone broke down several weeks ago. It just went blank. The LCD screen decided to divorce itself from the mainframe, disengaging ever so subtly without entirely falling off. The people that fix such phones say they can replace it – at a princely fee, of course. I am still looking for the money but the wise and vocal of my colleagues think I’m not very clever and should just buy another handset for even less amount than the repair cost. I happen to have got very attached to this particular handset, inanimate as it is, but have not bothered to explain that. So I am looking for the money which, as you should well know if you live where I live, is like trying to find small needle in large haystack.

In the meantime, I have been roundly condemned for not being ‘reachable’. In this day and age, it is unthinkable – nay, unforgivable if not even treasonous – for modern mortal man to not be available in the new normal way. I must soon make amends, lest I be completely cast out of the society of advanced earthlings.

The point, though, is this: as much as our lives have been taken over by this technological wave, we must accept the hard reality that we are being watched and are watching each other. We’ve all become Peeping Toms, sneaking into each other’s private lives with no hint of shame. How many times have you come across “so-and-so has been looking at your profile”? What for? And the amazing thing is that the network will encourage you to add more stuff to said profile, so that people you don’t even know get to know you better! What’s worse, you gladly oblige! You update your profile picture, tell them what’s on your mind today, what you had for breakfast, what’s rubbing you the wrong way, how prejudiced and judgmental you are on matters political and religious and everything else in between, and at what point you gave up on further education. Temptation being so great, you even afford to tell a lie or two – after all, a little exaggeration doesn’t hurt.

Trouble is, today’s employer also now visits same sites to profile your profile, especially if you are a prospective employee. Despite your (self-centred) formal application, they can decide just by net-surfing whether you would be a perfect corporate fit or are best left to your designs thank you very much. They don’t even feel guilty about it, because they know you are doing exactly the same, spying on their corporate personage: what’s good for the goose and all that. In any case, everyone and their mother are doing it so it can’t be all that bad can it?

In case you are in danger of thinking this is a whole pointless article, my ‘Googling’ of myself served to remind you and me to watch where we tread, what we’re quoted saying and who we’re seen hanging out with. Scary, but as the man said, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they are not out to get you!

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Oh, and if you feel like ‘Googling’ yourself, go right ahead. It’s free, and it just might be fun.

Ray Mawerera is a media and communications expert who lives in Harare and tries to visit the net from time to time. Find him using his real name on Skype, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter (@raymawerera) or, if you prefer, email him direct on ray.mawerera@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette