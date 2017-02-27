By Nigel Gambanga

After some frenzied speculation that reignited talks about classic mobile phones, the Nokia 3310 – that iconic unbreakable mobile phone from the early 2000s was officially relaunched at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017). HMD, Nokia’s branded phone manufacturer unveiled the new version of the Nokia 3310 together with the other anticipated Android powered Nokia […]

Nokia 3310 officially returns at MWC 2017 as a feature phone without emerging market ambitions

