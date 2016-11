By Edwin Chabuka

In a Capital Markets Day event held last Tuesday Nokia confirmed in an official company strategy event that the company is coming back into the smartphone game licensing its brand name to HMD Global allowing them a 10 year exclusive agreement for manufacturing Nokia branded smartphones and tablets. HMD is a newly founded company born in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Nokia Officially back in the smartphone game!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed