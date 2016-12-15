Non-standard jobs rife in Zimbabwe

By Alois Vinga

AN International Labour Organisation (ILO) study has listed Zimbabwe among countries where workers are exposed to non-standard employment (NSE).

The study entitled: “Non-Standard Employment Around the World, Understanding Challenges, Shaping Progress,” defines non-standard forms of employment as work arrangements that deviate from the established standard.

Notable examples of NSE are temporary employment, part-time work, temporary agency work, multi-party employment relationships, disguised employment relationships and self-employment.

The study notes that Zimbabwe is the only country in southern Africa where men and women in NSE work for more than 40 hours perk week, more than twice the recommended working time for NSE.

For example, in neighbouring South Africa, workers in the non-standard sector work between 10 to 20 hours per week, while NSE workers in the rest of the countries in the southern African region work for 30 hours or lesser per day.

The ILO recommends a maximum of 48 working hours per week for full time standard jobs, while working hours for non-standard jobs should be shorter than 40 hours.

Zimbabwe and Mali are the world’s worst countries with the highest number of the people working in the NSE sector.

The report says women in Zimbabwe are the worst affected, with most of them working for more than 40 hours per week in the NSE.

Madagascar and Mozambique also share similar conditions with Zimbabwe.

Men in Zimbabwe also spend an average of 15 hours per week on part time jobs.

The study further notes that 36,2 out of every 50 men and 38 out every 50 women in Zimbabwe are involved in casual work.

According to the report, over 50 percent of women in Zimbabwe and Mozambique are employed on a part time basis.

In Bangladesh and India, nearly two-thirds of wage employment is casual; in Mali and Zimbabwe, one of three employees is employed as a casual worker. In Australia, where casual employment is a specific employment category, one out of four employees is casual.

In countries like Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mali, Malta, New Zealand, Niger, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, 40 percent of women are employed on a part time basis.

When casual work is measured as a percentage of all the economically active population, Zimbabwean men were placed at 10,9 points, while women were placed at 5,4 points on a scale of 15.

Furthermore, 0,19 male workers in Zimbabwe are in temporary employment in the services sector compared to 0,27 for women, against a scale of 0,80.

The report established that there has been a rise in NSE globally, including increases in temporary work, part-time work, temporary agency work and subcontracting, self-employment and disguised employment relationships.

“Non-standard forms of employment are not new, but they have become a more widespread feature of contemporary labour markets. We need to make sure that all jobs provide workers with adequate and stable earnings, protection from occupational hazards, social protection and the right to organise and bargain collectively,” said Deborah Greenfield, ILO deputy director-general for policy.

The ILO said in countries where NSE is widespread, workers risk oscillating between non-standard jobs and unemployment.

Workers in temporary jobs earn 30 percent less than workers in similar posts in standard employment.

In some cases, particularly where contractual arrangements have blurred the employment relationship, there is evidence that workers have difficulty exercising their fundamental rights at work.

They also face challenges in gaining access to social security benefits and on-the-job training.

Injury rates are also higher among workers in NSE.

“Short-term cost and flexibility gains from using NSE may be outweighed by longer-term productivity losses. There is evidence that firms that use NSE more tend to under-invest in training, both for temporary and permanent employees, as well as in productivity-enhancing technologies and innovation,” said Philippe Marcadent, the chief producer of the report.

The report recommends that member States should plug regulatory gaps which encourage the emergence of NSE by strengthening collective bargaining and social protection.

