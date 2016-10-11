SONGSTRESS Kelly Khumalo aims to keep Senzo Meyiwa’s memory alive forever through a tribute song set for release in the next few weeks.

The slain soccer star will also live on in Kelly’s heart forever.

During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk a few weeks ago‚ Kelly revealed that she had penned a tribute song entitled Senzo in honour of the late soccer star.

The singer explained that she initially thought of getting a tattoo but decided against it‚ as it would be disrespectful to her future husband‚ so she decided on making a song.

“A song that will stay forever. It will always be in the Kelly Khumalo archives for years to come. And one day when my daughter listens to it she will know how I felt about her father‚” she said at the time.

Now speaking to City Press‚ Kelly has explained that writing the song took her back to the pain she felt when Senzo died.

“You have to be in the moment if you are going to write a sincere song. It took me back and it was quite an emotional song. But it needed to be done‚” she said.

Kelly went on to pour her heart out about the love she feels for Senzo‚ and how no one will ever replace him.

“Senzo will remain a special person in my life. I am not trying to replace him.”

Despite going through many challenges when it comes to love‚ Kelly told the publication that she has not given up on love and marriage.

The singer added that she is looking for a “real man” similar to the man Senzo was.

“I need to have a real man in my life‚ not little boys who want to be relevant at my expense. I need a man who is honest‚ content with who he is‚ who will not try to compete with me and will not dim my light.”

The tribute song Senzo is on Kelly’s upcoming album My Truth which is set for release in the next few weeks.

Shortly after news of Kelly’s tribute song hit news wires‚ Senzo’s father‚ Sam Meyiwa lashed out at Kelly for making the song.

“I don’t know how this girl was raised. She doesn’t have morals and she always disrespects us as Senzo’s family. How could she write a song without our approval?” Sam reportedly told Sunday Sun.

A fuming Sam went on to say that he hoped Kelly would “get arrested” while performing the song on stage. www.sowetanlive.co.za