Nostro facility stabilises economy

SOME key indicators show that the economy has stabilised somewhat since the central bank started drawing down on the “nostro stabilising facility”.

Anticipating a foreign currency shortfall leading to the end of this year’s tobacco selling season, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe negotiated for an enhanced nostro stabilisation facility of US$600 million from the Afreximbank.

The facility’s draw down, expected to last up to March next year, was initiated late in September.

The export of tobacco and minerals accounts for a considerable portion of the country’s foreign currency receipts, with tobacco contributing more than 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

After the end of the tobacco selling season, the economy suffered serious foreign currency shortages which climaxed in the second half of September, manifesting as a panic buying frenzy.

Government blamed panic buying on “malcontents bent on spreading despondency” on social media but it later emerged that the economy was actually suffering a crisis caused by the shortage of foreign currency.

Since late September, the economy has, however, shown signs of stabilising as some technical indicators point to considerable normalisation.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) slowed down substantially in October.

In September, the ZSE benchmark industrial index gained 78 percent, in October gains in the industrials dropped to 25 percent.

The industrials’ gains attribution for the month of October make the trend even more apparent, the industrial index gained 22 percent in the first half of the month but only gained 2 percent in the second half of the month.

The ZSE has been on a bull run that started in November last year and gains recorded on the local bourse since then have been largely due to inflationary pressure and currency issues as investors with excess bank balances turn to the stocks to preserve the value of their funds amid the country’s currency problems.

Movement in demand for stocks, at the moment, reflects the extent of market sentiments on the currency situation and inflation developments, following the same logic, a letting off on demand for stocks indicates some form of normalisation in the broader economy.

Foreign currency rates on the parallel market also seem to have stabilised in October after surging in the third quarter.

In September, bond notes reportedly traded at discounts of up to 50 percent while RTGS balances are reported to have reached a discount of 100 percent in some parts of the country.

A snap survey by The Financial Gazette showed that quotes from the second half of October where in the range of 25 to 35 percent for bond notes and 50 to 70 percent for RTGS.

The fuel supply situation has also normalised, as has the availability of some basic products such as cooking oil.

Official inflation statistics for September showed that the month’s annual inflation rate was the highest in four years. More statistics from the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency for October are expected mid-November.

America-based economics professor, Steve Hanke, who claims that the economy is currently suffering “hyperinflation”, has meanwhile, however, reported that the highest monthly inflation rate in the current “hyperinflation episode” was recorded in September at 185 percent.

As of October 25, Hanke reported Zimbawe’s monthly rate of inflation at 77 percent.

Hanke’s index is by no means an official measure of inflation, but it can be useful as an indicator of the general trends in inflation from September to October.

While the nostro stabilisation facility is not a solution to the economy’s fundamental problems, the facility seems to be doing a decent job of what it was meant for — “stabilisation”.

