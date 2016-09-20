By Batsirai Chikadaya

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, Econet, has invited TechZim to a mobile data speed test exercise around Harare tomorrow, Wednesday 21st of September. This follows our report on the state of mobile data speeds in Zimbabwe in which all three MNOs (Econet, NetOne, Telecel) performed well below our expectations. We suspect Econet’s invitation is in reaction to […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Not to be outdone by NetOne, Econet has also invited TechZim for a speedtest!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed