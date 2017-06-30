Nothing wrong with command economics

By Vince Musewe

I DO not think that there is anything inherently wrong with command economics. What matters are its objectives and how it is implemented.

It appears to me that many, including myself, have been turned off by the term “command”, but we must get over that and focus on what it seeks to achieve and how best that can be implemented. Of course, the political connotations around it, the intrigue and lack of transparency, typical of this government, help nobody. They further erode any trust from us that this government is serious about economic recovery and increasing incomes.

Our country, Zimbabwe, is operating way below its full potential and it is critical that at some stage, the State must intervene in order to ensure that we become a more productive economy. After all, governments are really there to facilitate and ensure maximum production because that is the source of jobs, high employment levels, increasing incomes and economic growth.

Interestingly enough, a developmental State is supposed to do just that, where the government plays a decisive role in facilitating collective economic and human development, but is also involved in an effective policy-making process which harnesses national resources and acts as a catalytic agency for inclusive economic growth.

The developmental State is a term coined by Chalmers Johnson that is used to describe States which follow a particular model of economic planning and management. It was initially used to describe post-1945 Japan and its rapid modernisation and growth. A simple definition would be: “A state where the government is intimately involved in the macro and micro economic planning in order to grow the economy while attempting to deploy its resources in developing better lives for the people.” (Source: Wikipedia)

According to the United Nations, a developmental State is characterised by the following:

• A government with the political will and legitimate mandate to perform the required functions

• A competent and neutral bureaucracy that ensures implementation. This requires a strong education system and efficient set of public sector organisations with little corruption.

• An institutionalised process where the bureaucracy and government engages with other stakeholders who have vested interest.

• An established development framework and a comprehensive governance system to ensure the programme is implemented effectively.

China, Singapore, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines, and Indonesia are all categorised as developmental States. These characteristics, if adopted by us, can indeed lead to significant economic growth and development.

In the 1970s, countries such as Singapore and South Korea developed their economic bureaucracies to revise investment incentives in order to lure new investment away from labour-intensive sectors and toward higher value-added ones.

The government provided land, invested heavily in human resources development and supplied funds for technological research and development.

Through incentives, the State incentivised investment in higher value-added operations and generated high-wage jobs and also regulated the financial sector to ensure monetary stability and access to developmental capital.

We can do the same, but what is critical for the success of a command economy must be the absence of predatory leadership, patronage, rent-seeking behaviours and corruption.

In our case in Zimbabwe, I think we all agree that agriculture can trigger economic revival if correctly managed. It can be the engine of accelerated growth at least in the initial period of the process of development. Widespread and relatively equitable ownership of assets is a requirement for accelerated development of agriculture. Accelerated agricultural development will have to include commercialisation or industrialisation and cannot only be based on sustaining subsistence farming. It is, therefore, important that we industrialise through agriculture by establishing industrial hubs which add value and thus create sustainable higher incomes in that sector. Small scale farmers must be empowered while the provision of ready markets, affordable capital for development, efficient production technologies and methodologies are critical for success.

Access to affordable capital for productivity spurred growth is an ingredient which is critical for development. This capital need not only be foreign capital. We have seen, for example, how the Reserve Bank is creating credit facilities for specific growth areas including exports. In Japan’s growth for example, State control of finance was key to the developmental State, followed by labour relations, autonomy of the economic bureaucracy, the combination of incentives and command structures.

The Japanese State deliberately funded the local capital market in the post-war period while simultaneously helping to induce transformative investment decisions.

The expansion of new industries was hugely depended on a symbiotic partnership between financial institutions and industry. The ministry of international trade and industry of Japan, for example, played a central role in approving investment loans from the Japan Development Bank, allocating foreign currency for industrial purposes, importation of modern technology and machinery, provision of tax and other incentives, and the regulation competition in industries to ensure shared growth.

The secret to the success of this approach was, however, based on managing associated risk. We have to be able to manage risk and also have strong project management and evaluation skills and oversight free from political risk and patronage.

In addition, a critical step required to establish a solid developmental State is to govern the country democratically. A democratic developmental State is certainly more likely to be even more effective as a developmental State than an undemocratic one. I think that is where we are failing. We cannot separate our developmental agenda from the need of an inclusive democracy. This, therefore, means that political leadership becomes very important in a development State.

We need transformational leadership capabilities within both the private and private sector where transformational leadership can be defined as a leadership approach which causes valuable and positive change.

This can be a topic for another day.

Vince Musewe is an economist. You may contact him on vtmusewe@gmail.com