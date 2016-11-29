By Batsirai Chikadaya

Over the past few months, NetOne has enjoyed a somewhat comeback largely due to its OneFusion product which, arguably, offers the best mobile data deal in Zimbabwe right now. Many subscribers have “ditched” their previous mobile operator to enjoy the economic data package OneFusion offers and now NetOne looks to capitalize on this shift by […]

Now that they have you hooked on OneFusion, NetOne wants you to use its OneWallet mobile money platform, but what for?

