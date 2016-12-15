By Batsirai Chikadaya

Over the last few weeks, there have been some major shifts in options to buy pre-paid electricity on mobile money platforms run by mobile operators Econet, Telecel and NetOne. Seeing that “ZESA” (that’s what we call electricity in Zimbabwe) is a service that concerns the whole of Zimbabwe Techzim finds it necessary to regularly update […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Now you can buy ZESA from all mobile operator’s mobile money platforms, which isn’t good news for ZESA

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed