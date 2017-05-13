NSSA expels Mutasa

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) management board has expelled the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Peter Mutasa with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to Mutasa dated May 3, 2017 and signed by Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Prisca Mupfumira said: “I wish to advise you that in terms of Section 10 (a) of the National Social Security Authority Act, hereby withdraw you from being a member of the NSSA board with immediate effect.

“This action has been necessitated by your conduct in the execution of your expected roles and responsibilities as a board member by failing to advance the interests of NSSA, but instead resorted to attacking the institution. In addition you failed to uphold confidentiality of Board discussions as evidenced by information from NSSA leaked to the public domain through the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.”

Mutasa confirmed the development to the Financial Gazette in a telephone interview, but said he could not immediately give a detailed response because he was attending a meeting in The Netherlands.

Sources privy to the developments alleged that the ZCTU boss became very unpopular due to his call for the downward slashing of board members sitting allowances by 30 percent after arguing that the fixed US$2 000 allowance per every quarter and US$490 sitting allowance for subcommittee meetings and the US$600 paid per every sitting in the general board meetings were bleeding the social authority.

He is said to have questioned some of the authority’s investment decisions, particularly the acquisition of mobile operator Telecel Zimbabwe in which Nssa provided US$30 million towards the purchase of a 60 percent stake in Telecel Zimbabwe from Dutch-based Global Telecom Holding, a VimpleCom subsidiary.

“When we had a stakeholders’ engagement, the ZCTU grilled the NSSA Board chairperson, Robin Vela why he is staying in South Africa and being flown into Zimbabwe to attend board meetings at the expense of the authority’s fund,” said a source speaking on conditions of anonymity.

Efforts to get comments from Mupfumira proved futile.