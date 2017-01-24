NSSA restructures ZARNET-Telecel deal

January 24, 2017
By Batsirai Chikadaya

In November 2016, Telecel and the Minister of ICT announced the completion of ZARNET’s 100% acquisition of Telecel International which owned 60% of Telecel Zimbabwe successfully making the Government owned entity Telecel Zimbabwe’s majority shareholder. ZARNET’s acquisition of Telecel International was financially backed by NSSA who provided mezzanine capital valued at $30 million (USD). NSSA has now […]

