Financial Talk

Last week, we had the honour of being invited to a networking breakfast sponsored by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), themed Nurturing small to medium enterprises. The keynote speech was delivered by none other than the commissioner-general of ZIMRA, and it contained very progressive insights into how the authority views the issue of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is available for download on our website whose details are below, or you can request it via e-mail. The commissioner-general started by highlighting important and often overlooked facts about the SME sector in general, and Zimbabwean SMEs in particular. For example, he indicated that in Zimbabwe, SMEs are creating employment at a higher rate than their large counterparts, and he highlighted several pro-SME developments happening in Zimba-bwe. From a ZIMRA perspective, he indicated that the authority is keen to nurture and grow SMEs through reducing compliance costs, and helping them to take advantage of trade and other opportunities to add value, increase exports and reduce their taxable income. The authority has also been actively pursuing computerisation and e-commerce initiatives to speed up their processing, reduce inconvenience and keep abreast of regional and international trends in revenue collection and management of ports of entry. The commissioner-general also stated that the authority was conducting training workshops for SMEs to educate them on their rights and obligations, as well as to develop a culture of compliance by SMEs. He highlighted the existence of presumptive taxes for specified small businesses, something we feel needs to be fleshed out into a broader framework that covers all SMEs in general, and gives incentives and breaks necessary to see start-up and small enterprises grow at least into medium sized enterprises before they need to carry the full range of taxes applicable to large corporations. As the SME Association of Zimbabwe we can testify to the fact that ZIMRA are reaching out with training programmes for SMEs, as they had in the previous week contacted us and asked us to provide SMEs to be taught on how to identify export opportunities, take advantage of existing trade agreements and also find out about the latest developments in the area of trade agreements. ZimTrade and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will also be involved in this training. It is becoming increasingly apparent to all that if the Zimbabwean economy is to emerge from its current doldrums, SMEs will be a vital component. While yester-year’s call was for foreign investors to come in and create jobs for us, there is an increasing awareness across the political divide of the need for us to develop an indigenous-owned economy if we are to truly be a sovereign nation. Generating our own industries, employment and economy is the only way of ensuring Zimbabwean’s interests are permanently prioritised, and are not subject to the vagaries of international markets or political sentiment. The SME sector’s importance is similar to the importance of having a middle class segment within a population. That is the segment which, if properly nurtured will create better employment for the bottom end of the socio-economic period, while simultaneously driving demand for goods and services produced by the large corporations. SMEs normally drive value addition for primary products, and they can also aggregate, further process and export primary products such as crops, fruit and vegetables and minerals. Prior to the land reform program we had several canning and drying agro-industrial companies, and these created an important link between farmers and external markets. We need to regenerate such enterprises.The argument that has been there for a while is that we need foreign direct investment in order to develop these industries. Underlying this argument is an insinuation that we as Zimbabweans are incapable of competently entering these markets and regenerating such industries. From going around and witnessing the ingenuity and most importantly the zeal and determination of our entrepreneurs to succeed, it is clear that what is missing is not competency, but support. Historically, Zimbabweans have always prioritised formal education with a view to getting a job and rising up the corporate ladder. Entrepreneurship was never encouraged as a mainstream alternative, and probably faced as much of a stigma as following a career in music, soccer or some other occupation that does not come with a regular pay check. This, to a large extent, explains why even among ourselves we feel that we need other people to come in and own the means of production, and create jobs for us. That is the comfort zone we have become accustomed to, and as we all know, moving out of a comfort zone is the hardest thing to do. Our SMEs need support in order for them to become large corporations. The first form of support for SMEs, and indeed for all Zimbabwean businesses that we need is for us to start working together to confront our common problems. Simply streamlining the collaboration between the pension funds, banks and our businesses can enable us to create the right funding structures for our productive industries. Getting our stock excha-nge to also accommodate medium-sized enterprises also does not take rocket science. From this can stem a vibrant venture capital and private equity industry to fund even the start-ups. The steps taken by ZIMRA mentioned above are another way in which support can be rendered to SMEs to enable them to grow. ZIMRA has realised that by nurturing SMEs and encouraging them to expand into exports, they are able to increase their future revenues. Not only is the support related to what they do as an authority, but they have also roped in ZimTrade and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to take their support further by highlighting potential export markets and the trade rules that apply to these markets. These are activities which any single SME could not do on their own, but when done at a collective level such as this, can result in tremendous benefit not just to the SMEs, but to the entire economy. ZIMRA could easily utilise the legislation at their disposal to simply enforce the law, damn the consequences, and indeed there is another statutory body which is always featuring in the Deputy Sheriff’s auctions, and which has shut down countless businesses in order to recoup what is due to it. Such an approach, while legally correct is morally and socially reprehensible, especially as they render jobless the very same stakeholders they pretend to represent. We shall not even talk of what it is doing to efforts towards indigenisation and ownership of our means of production. Nurturing SMEs is the most sustainable long-term strategy towards solving our social and economic problems, and ensuring they move into the mainstream economy. Worldwide, SMEs are the largest contributors to the leading econ-omies’ employment, Gross Domestic Product and to creation of a vibrant middle class. Zimbabwe needs to take its rightful place within the global economic landscape and we need to either be at the forefront of creating new businesses, or supporting those who are doing so to ensure their success, and indirectly, our own. -Farai Mutambanengwe is the founder and executive officer of the SME Association of Zimbabwe. For details on the Association, visit www.smeaz.org.zw or e-mail enquiries@smeaz.org.zw