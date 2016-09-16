Of weather forecast, command agric and food production

By Vincent Gwarazimba

POPULATION growth requires adequate food production. Food production further requires access to land and maximum use of that land. It requires committed farmers with support from financial institutions and market access. It further requires policy support from government to create an enabling environment for business and market access.

Zimbabwe needs to feed its hungry population. The current food shortages are blamed on drought, but the country has over 10 000 dams that are hardly used for irrigation (to quote one Minister in 2015).

The country has good soils with some areas getting adequate rains for dryland crop production each year. Zimbabwe embarked on a land reform programme in 2000 premised on unbalanced land ownership where white farmers owned much of the fertile land (but utilised it to produce food).

With new owners on the land food production spectacularly failed. It looked as if continuous drought started then. Traditional healers called it a curse.

However, the government came up with different programmes to support new farmers to produce enough food for the country.

Firstly, there were input support programmes in 2000.

Secondly, came the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe productive sector facility with low interest rates in 2004.

Thirdly, came Operation Maguta/Inala/Food Security focusing on crops and livestock. In 2008 there was another programme, the Champion Farmer Programme.

And failure of all these programmes was blamed on the weather (drought), but the reality on the ground told a different story.

In the 2016/2017 farming season, the Meteorological Services Department is predicting an above normal rainfall (whatever that means). Government also announced a US$500-million command agriculture programme.

Failure of previous support programmes

Since 2000, four agricultural support programmes launched by government (listed above) never made an impact on food production due to the following reasons:

Lack of reliable weather data from the Met Department. Productive crop planting depends on reliable weather forecast to enable farmers to plant suitable crops such as short, medium or long season maize varieties. Farmers will buy their seed requirements based on this information. Poor planning of programmes. Such support programmes need at least six months to plan and execute with monitored implementation to avoid abuse of inputs. Lack of funding for the programmes. The government often comes up with brilliant programmes, but without funding, the programmes never make any meaningful impact. President Robert Mugabe has often expressed disappointment with farmers’ failure to use government programmes to produce enough food for the country. But who are these farmers? It is one thing owning land and completely different thing making use of it. Ninety-nine percent of land occupiers are actually not farmers, but prospectors, speculators and money launderers. Land distribution was partisan and on patronage instead of prioritising professionals and natural farmers.

If the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) cannot produce a tonne of maize out of its stretches of fertile land, can the nation expect much out of these farmers?

Lack of leadership. The Agricultural Ministry lacks committed leadership to manage support programmes and follow through with policies when production starts, commodity pricing and market access. The Ministry needs ground zero leadership, sober and articulate farmers, markets and financial institutions. Further, weather data needs to be co-ordinated within and without the Ministry developing contingency plans in case the weather does not behave as predicted. Lack of involvement of agribusiness. Farming is food agri-business and government programmes always exclude agri-business.

Climate and weather forecast 2016/17

Announced meteorological data shows “normal to above normal” rainfall. Such information leads farmers to buy seed for medium to long season maize varieties in traditional maize growing areas such as Mazowe Valley, Chinhoyi/Banket, Doma, Mhangura, Lions Den, Arcturus, Marondera, parts of Manicaland etc; and short to medium season in areas where maize can possible be grown.

There is no mention of the possibility of extreme weather conditions to make contingency plans. Meteorology must provide specific weather for each area. Normal and above normal is insufficient agricultural weather. Technology can assist in providing a compendium of weather data for each area; providing possible dates of planting and perhaps supplementary irrigation for those with facilities. The data must also provide information on alternative crops. Improved weather data can partly make success of government initiatives.

The new initiative:

Command agriculture

Another brilliant idea from government that has come very late into the season. Command agriculture comes up against a back drop of failures of previous initiatives. I have highlighted failures of the last government initiatives. Command agriculture is focusing on:

400 000ha of maize to produce two million tonnes of maize assuming average yield is five tonnes per hectare.

The five tonnes per hectare excludes very short to short season varieties because chances of achieving such yield with such varieties will need good crop management from planting, perhaps supplementary irrigation and nutrition management.

Farmer selection for this programme must therefore be mainly from traditional maize growing areas for drying production and perhaps where farmers have irrigation facilities.

But there are many challenges which could be overcome.

Government has to be wary of free inputs as everyone would want access not for use in maize production, but for sale to farmers at low prices to farmers outside the initiative. The agricultural ministry must provide leadership without favour making sure inputs are properly used for purpose of the programme.

Since weather data is unlikely to be adequate for the purpose of command agriculture, government must ensure farmers with centre pivot systems borne from previous agriculture initiatives and the current Brazilian programme must plant long season maize varieties for better yields. A contract management system with local irrigation companies to keep the irrigations systems working throughout the season will ensure success.

Together with the Grain Millers Association and financial institutions should work out a pre-planting pricing structure to stimulate production from farmers who are not part of the command agriculture programme.

ARDA farms have some excellent irrigation systems (that is if they are functioning given the many years of mismanagement), which could be pivotal to success of this initiative. Indeed, its various estates could add a quarter of the hectare proposed by command agriculture and achieve maximum yields with high yielding varieties anywhere in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture should provide information on farmers with centre pivots to enhance informed choices on which farmers to rope into the initiative.

US$500 million for this initiative is much money, especially for a government with no money, but it would help if a strategic plan with weekly reporting on challenges and solutions is put together as well as provide knowledge and information to everyone involved (including non-governmental organisations, donors and other institutions).

US$500 million for command agriculture

The previous four initiatives pronounced by the government were poorly planned (by the Ministry of Agriculture) and poorly funded by government. In effect the government had no money except for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe initiative, which was unfortunately grossly abused. What is known this time around is that government is broke and unlikely to have money for command agriculture.

However, if government gets money from somewhere, what measures have been put in place by the ministries involved to prevent abuse of the initiative.

While we want to avoid being political on such matters, we cannot avoid mentioning money being given on partisan and patronage basis and eventually the fiscus (public money) having to repay it. We need to avoid the track record of failures. Government must clean its act.

Vincent Gwarazimba is an agricultural expert based in Harare.