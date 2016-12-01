Of ZANU-PF and the great feast

ISLAMIC prophet Muhammad’s closest companion Abu Huraira once said: “The most evil food is the food of a wedding banquet in which the rich are invited, but the poor are left out.”

While this quotation refers to a wedding, one can easily use it to describe the upcoming ZANU-PF fete, otherwise styled as the annual people’s conference to be held in the famine-ravaged province of Masvingo.

Several dozens of cattle, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and even wildlife will lay their lives at the ZANU-PF sacrificial alter to be consumed by no less than 6 000 senior party officials who will gather in the ancient city to scheme ways of remaining in power.

Around the city and beyond are drought-stricken rural communities.

Ironically, starving villagers are being coerced to contribute something from their little earnings towards the success of the annual jamboree.

Reports from Masvingo are that prowling party officials have been moving around collecting “donations” in cash and kind from private businesses, often under the pretentious promise of political protection.

Word also has it that villagers around the province were being forced to contribute at least US$0,50 each towards the conference, regardless of which party they belong to.

Publicly funded State enterprises such as ZESA Holdings, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) and TelOne, among others, are currently working around the clock to make sure that by the time the carnival starts on December 13, everything would be in place to give the chefs the most comfortable environment in which they can hatch their schemes in utmost tranquillity.

At the Masvingo Show Grounds, the venue for the conference that normally resembles a ghost settlement with craggy, rusting structures, temporary infrastructure is coming up.

By the time the conference starts, the place would have been transformed into such imposing grandeur and pomp that no one would question why this 53-year-old party has ruled this southern African nation since it gained independence 36 years ago.

Every year, the party’s conference caps the year with such a spectacular show of might that many are always left wondering if ever there is going to be a party that will unseat it.

The only time the conference is not held is when ZANU-PF hosts its congress, which comes after every five years.

And when the more than 6 000 delegates descend upon the city, it will literally be transformed into a medley of white, green, yellow and several other colours in a glitzy parade of wealth and power, a far cry from the plight of ordinary citizens domiciled in the semi-arid districts of the province and around the country who are feeling the nip of an economy that has tottered for the past two decades.

When the who is who in ZANU-PF leave Masvingo, everyone will understand the kind of stuff the ruling party is made of.

Struggling parastatals like Air Zimbabwe, ZESA, ZINWA and the National Railways of Zimbabwe, which are not only reeling under viability challenges, but are also a permanent drain on the fiscus, have been called to play their part in guaranteeing the success of the conference.

Every year, no matter how difficult the situation might be, the party has had it its way.

This year alone, it has successfully hosted several functions, some even impromptu, coming at the spur of the moment.

Among the events organised and held by the ruling party was the 21st February movement, annually hosted to celebrate President Robert Mugabe’s birthday; meetings of war veterans and war collaborators that cost US$2,4 million and the spur-of-the-moment one-million man march that gobbled US$600 000.

The march held in May, was organised by the party’s Youth League to show their solidarity with President Mugabe following weeks of protests across the country.

ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, recently said the party had raised US$3,7 million cash and still needed US$300 000 more to meet its target of US$4 million for the Masvingo conference.

These jaw-dropping figures have somewhat set tongues wagging with some dissenting voices wondering why the ruling party can afford such extravagance in a country that has failed to raise funds to import grain to feed some 4,1 million people who are facing starvation following poor harvests from the 2015/16 summer cropping season.

Political analyst, Rashweat Mukundu, believes ZANU-PF should have at least prioritised the welfare of communities by fundraising towards unfinished projects in Masvingo province that need cash injection.

For instance, Tokwe Mukorsi Dam remains unfinished, needing US$19 million to complete. The dam has capacity to irrigate up to 30 000 hectares of fertile soils that lie unutilised downstream.

“They should have had at least the moral decency to say we are fundraising for the poor communities this year. That would have uplifted their spirits during this difficult time. But they would rather raise funds to fight their needless power struggles that do not benefit anyone, but themselves,” he opined.

Political scientist, Ibbo Mandaza, said arranging a feast in the midst of a famine plagued community sends a wrong message about the ruling party’s priorities.

“The ruling party will argue that they are taking care of the hungry through food aid, but we all know it that the aid has not been enough. This sends a wrong signal in terms of priorities by the governing party. Why not raise funds for hospitals that seriously need medicines for example?” Mandaza wondered.

ZANU-PF’s secretary for the commissariat, Saviour Kasukuwere, declined to comment on ZANU-PF’s continued extravagance, referring all questions to either the secretary for finance, Obert Mpofu or Ignatius Chombo, the secretary for administration.

Both were not answering calls on their mobile phones.

“Matters of administrative nature are handled by our secretary for administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo, while those of finances are handled by the secretary for finance, Cde Obert Mpofu. I comment on issues to do with the structures of the party and internal elections, which are under my watch,” Kasukuwere said.