By Edwin Chabuka

OK Zimbabwe suffered a $70 000 hit in their finances after Isaiah Marange, a 33 year old man from Chitungwiza hacked into OK’s Money Wave system. According to The Herald, Marange signed up and opened a Money Wave account making an initial deposit of $5 under the name Kundai Liberty Musamba. On 26 December 2016 […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

OK Zimbabwe the latest victim of cybercrime.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed