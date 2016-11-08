OK Zimbabwe’s profit after tax increase 87 percent

ZIMBABWE’S biggest retail supermarket chain, OK Zimbabwe Limited, recorded a profit after tax profit of US$2,3 million for the half year to September 30 2016, an 87,1 percent increase from US$1,2 million achieved during the same period last year.

Revenue for the period also improved 2,3 percent to US$218 million. EBITDA rose 34 percent to US$7,3 million while earnings per share rose 81 percent to 0,20 cents.

Speaking at the company’s analyst briefing last Thursday, group finance director, Alex Siyavora said revenue growth of 2,3 percent was a combination of various factors that include deflation, which has been slowing down, promotions which increased the average basket size, growth in sales and reduced overheads.

As a result, gross margin was maintained at 16,6 percent compared to 16,6 percent during the full year to September 2015. Overheads for the period went down 2,3 percent and this combined with sales growth on constant margin improved profitability.

Capital expenditure for the period was US$5,5 million, up from US$3,9 million in prior year in line with the performance of the Group.

Shrinkage was under control at the targeted one percent. Siyavora said the group closed the period with US$12,2 million cash and by end of September the company’s debt was now below US$500 000.

Cash shortage resulted in increased usage of electronic bank cards which also resulted in improved liquidity position in the period. Chief executive officer, Willard Zireva said with the general macro-economic fundamentals expected to deteriorate further, the market would remain competitive to generate increased revenues and profitability.

Zireva noted that the operating environment during the period saw prices of goods across the various product lines continuing to decrease albeit at a slower rate with the government statistical office reporting negative inflation of 1,33 percent at the end of September 2016 compared to 3,11 percent in 2015. The group’s internal food negative inflation rate for September 2016 was, however, 1,34 percent compared to 4,5 percent in the same month last year. He said the country, which is predominantly dependent on importation of goods mainly from South Africa, experienced some delays in making international settlements for most of 2016.

“This situation, coupled with the import restrictions introduced through Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016, started to impact the supply of products. Despite these challenges, the Group has managed to secure reasonable supply of goods for the period under review,” he said.

Stock turn was at 7,94 against 7,95 in prior year which is 45 days of stock in both periods, exceeding the internal standard of 30 days.

