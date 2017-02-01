By Nigel Gambanga

Evan Mawarire, the pastor and political activist behind the #ThisFlag online campaign has been arrested at Harare International Airport. This was Mawarire’s return to Zimbabwe ever since he left in 2016. Mawarire’s #ThisFlag campaign drew a lot of followers and created engagement in political issues and the hashtag was closely associated with protests against the lack […]

Online activist & #ThisFlag founder Evan Mawarire returns to Zimbabwe, arrested on arrival

